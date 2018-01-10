Quantcast

Ford sued by truck owners, adding it to diesel defendants

By: Bloomberg Kartikay Mehrotra January 10, 2018

Ford Motor Co. rigged at least 500,000 heavy-duty trucks to beat emissions tests, drivers claimed in a lawsuit, adding to the tally of carmakers linked to diesel-cheating allegations worldwide that started in 2015 with Volkswagen AG. Ford’s F-250 and F-350 Super Duty diesel pickups, a slice of the top-selling F-Series, are spewing emissions as much as ...

