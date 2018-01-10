Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – Jan. 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2018

Court of Appeals Insurance Law, Lex loci contractus: In applying the rule of lex loci contractus with respect to an insurance contract made in Georgia, it was determined that application of Georgia’s interpretation of the pollution exclusion clause in an insurance policy as excluding coverage for bodily injuries from lead poisoning does not violate Maryland public ...

