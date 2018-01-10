Quantcast

Opening Day in Md. legislature: Bipartisanship, followed by plans for veto override

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 10, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's 2018 General Assembly started as sessions always do, with calls for bipartisan cooperation and handshakes, jokes and the election of the two longest-serving presiding officers in the history of the state. Thursday the work and the political positioning begins. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is finishing his last session before the November election, sounded ...

