Quantcast

Md. House of Delegates overrides Hogan paid sick leave veto

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 11, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A bill mandating paid sick leave in Maryland moved one step closer to becoming reality Thursday after the House of Delegates voted to override a veto by Gov. Larry Hogan. The 88-52 vote — three more than was needed for an override — came after nearly an hour of debate and was the first ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo