Maryland adds Talbot County enterprise zone

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 11, 2018

A historic village in Talbot County that developed around fishing, boatyards and marinas is the latest area designated as an enterprise zone by the state. The new enterprise zone in the Village of Tilghman consists of the village center, roughly 85 acres and a pair of waterfront properties. The designation provides access to property and state ...

