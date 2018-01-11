Quantcast

Oaks pleads not guilty to obstruction as lawyers argue for severance

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 11, 2018

State Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks pleaded not guilty to obstruction of justice charges Thursday in federal court, where his attorneys argued that charge should be severed from nine others accusing him of bribery and fraud. Oaks, D-Baltimore City, appeared in U.S. District Court in Baltimore to be arraigned on the most recent charge after being indicted in November. Judge Richard ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo