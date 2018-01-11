Oaks pleads not guilty to obstruction as lawyers argue for severance

Share this: Email

State Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks pleaded not guilty to obstruction of justice charges Thursday in federal court, where his attorneys argued that charge should be severed from nine others accusing him of bribery and fraud. Oaks, D-Baltimore City, appeared in U.S. District Court in Baltimore to be arraigned on the most recent charge after being indicted in November. Judge Richard ...