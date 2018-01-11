Quantcast

Offit Kurman absorbing Manhattan firm, bolstering New York presence

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 11, 2018

Offit Kurman’s quest to have 200 lawyers by 2020 is bringing it to the largest legal market in the country. Starting Feb. 1, the Maple Lawn-based firm is absorbing New York City’s Eaton & Van Winkle, which has ties to the Big Apple dating back 200 years. Eaton & Van Winkle’s 16-person office will join forces ...

