U.S. Marshals to auction off bitcoins valued at $52M

By: Bloomberg Olga Kharif January 11, 2018

The U.S. Marshals Service will auction off 3,813 bitcoins valued at about $52 million that were seized in connection with a number of high-profile federal, state and local cases including drug busts and money-laundering schemes. The auction, the sixth by the Department of Justice agency, would likely raise a record amount for the government based on ...

