15th annual Annapolis Summit kicks off legislative session

Radio talk-show host Marc Steiner interviews Gov. Larry Hogan while the crowd of more than 160 people listens during the 15th annual Annapolis Summit at The Governor Calvert House in Annapolis. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Vincent DeMarco, left, the president of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, shakes hands with radio talk-show host Marc Steiner at the 15th annual Annapolis Summit. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
From left, Ronan Gulstone, a government relations and public policy manager for Maryland and the District of Columbia at Washington Gas; Stephanie Klapper, deputy director for community outreach with Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative; Lauren Herman; and James Fielder, the secretary of higher education with the Maryland Higher Education Commission, attended the 15th annual Annapolis Summit. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Suzanne Fischer- Huettner, left, publisher of The Daily Record, spent time with Sara Arthur, president of the Maryland State Bar Association, during the 15th annual Annapolis Summit in Annapolis. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Phoebe Stein, left, executive director of Maryland Humanities, chats with Dayvon Love and Adam Jackson, both members of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, at the 15th annual Annapolis Summit in Annapolis. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
Brian Darmody, left, the associate vice president for corporate and foundation relations at University of Maryland, takes time for a photo with Stacey Smith, executive director of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc., at the 15th annual Annapolis Summit in Annapolis. (Photo by Maximilian Franz)
More than 160 people attended the 15th annual Annapolis Summit event Jan. 10 to mark the opening day of the 2018 General Assembly session.
Marc Steiner and The Daily Record hosted the event, in which Steiner interviewed Gov. Larry Hogan, House Speaker Michael E. Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. on important issues facing legislators.
The event was held at The Governor Calvert House on State Circle across from the historic Maryland State House.
Many of those in attendance also were able to question the leaders on such topics as crime, education, the environment, business and health care.
The Maryland State Bar Association was the presenting sponsor for the event. Legislative sponsors for the Annapolis Summit were Alexander & Cleaver, P.A. and Chimes. The supporting sponsor was the Maryland State Education Association.
Hogan presented citations to Steiner and to The Daily Record to mark the 15th year of the event.
