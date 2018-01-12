15th annual Annapolis Summit kicks off legislative session

More than 160 people attended the 15th annual Annapolis Summit event Jan. 10 to mark the opening day of the 2018 General Assembly session.

Marc Steiner and The Daily Record hosted the event, in which Steiner interviewed Gov. Larry Hogan, House Speaker Michael E. Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. on important issues facing legislators.

The event was held at The Governor Calvert House on State Circle across from the historic Maryland State House.

Many of those in attendance also were able to question the leaders on such topics as crime, education, the environment, business and health care.

The Maryland State Bar Association was the presenting sponsor for the event. Legislative sponsors for the Annapolis Summit were Alexander & Cleaver, P.A. and Chimes. The supporting sponsor was the Maryland State Education Association.

Hogan presented citations to Steiner and to The Daily Record to mark the 15th year of the event.

