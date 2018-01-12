Benjamin L. Polakoff, Esq.

Ben Polakoff concentrates his practice in all aspects of commercial real estate law,

including acquisitions and dispositions, land development, secured finance, entity formation and

structure, leasing, construction, and property management. Ben regularly represents businesses,

institutions, and individuals in all types of commercial real estate transactions, including

acquisitions and dispositions, financing transactions, joint ventures, and commercial lease

transactions.

Ben is currently a partner at the law firm Polakoff Sefret LLC, a boutique business law

firm based in Baltimore, Maryland, that focuses on commercial lending, real estate, and business

transactions. Previously, Ben owned his own law firm, Polakoff LLC, and was a partner in the

Baltimore, Maryland law firm of Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler.

Ben speaks and publishes articles on commercial real estate topics. He was named in

“Super Lawyers,” an annual publication of Key Professional Media, Inc. as a “Rising Star” in

2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Ben is active in the Maryland legal community, and has served

as Chair of the Baltimore County Bar Association Real Property Committee.

Ben is a past Chairman of the Baltimore County Ethics Commission, which oversees the

disclosure of certain financial affairs by public officials and sets minimum standards for the ethical

conduct of business by public officials.

Ben attended Emory University (B.A., 1995) and the University of Maryland School of

Law (J.D., 1998), and was first admitted to practice of law in Maryland in 1998.

Outside of the office, Ben spends most of his time with his wife Nancy and their three

children, and devotes countless evenings and weekends as a volunteer for his children’s lacrosse

and soccer teams.