Quantcast

Two officers among 18 indicted in Md. prison corruption case

By: Associated Press Brian Witte January 12, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland authorities say 18 people, including two correctional officers, have been indicted in a prison corruption case. State prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced Thursday that six inmates and 10 outside facilitators also have been indicted. The charges include conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery and the smuggling of contraband such as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo