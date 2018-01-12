Ross Mackesey | Long & Foster

Ross Mackesey has been named branch manager of the Lake Roland office of Long & Foster Real Estate in Baltimore.

Mackesey most recently served as co-manager of the Long & Foster office in Greenspring Valley/Lutherville and brings more than 35 years of experience to his new position, including a background in real estate sales, new home sales and land development.

During his sales career, Mackesey listed, sold, settled and managed more than $5 billion in real estate sales. He earned numerous honors for his sales accomplishments, including the title of Realtor of the Year, which was awarded to him by the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors (GBBR) in 2015. Mackesey holds a number of professional designations including Certified New Home Sales Professional (CSP) from the National Association of Home Builders.

