Zack Bryant

Top Producer, Creig Northrop Team

In Summer 2014, Zack begin his real estate career, and found his passion. Since joining the Nation’s top producing residential real estate team, Zack has become the leader in sales among close to 100 other agents. He has personally sold over $65 million in real estate and over 240 homes since 2015. He enjoys masterminding with other professionals, coaching, mentoring, and growing his knowledge in sales and real estate through training classes, books, and online content. He’s always excited to chat with others who have a lust for growth, and a commitment to succeed.

Zack lives in Baldwin, MD with his wife and 3 children. He is a 2004 graduate of Boys’ Latin School of Maryland, and 2008 graduate of Towson University.