Quantcast

Cash bail use continues to decline in first 6 months under new rule

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 15, 2018

Since a new rule went into effect, nearly 60 percent of criminal defendants are being released after appearing in front of a commissioner. But the number of arrestees held without bond also increased.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo