Gary D. Anderson | Stansberry Research

Gary D. Anderson has been named senior legal counsel at Stansberry Research, a subscription-based publisher of financial information and software.

Anderson has extensive experience in both in-house and national law firm environments and is skilled in legal issues relating to the Internet, advertising, e-commerce and technology, intellectual property, privacy and cybersecurity, finance and accounting, compliance, employment, telecommunications, consumer protection and antitrust matters.

Prior to joining Stansberry Research, Gary served in a senior in-house counsel role for a leading provider of e-commerce, hosting and online advertising and marketing solutions. He also has 14 years of private practice experience in prominent national law firms, where he represented clients in matters involving commercial litigation, intellectual property, consumer fraud, antitrust, class actions, mergers and acquisitions, and software development processes.

Anderson has defended numerous Fortune 500 companies in government investigations and provided advice regarding the implementation of comprehensive compliance programs, as well as company-wide privacy and security policies. He is a Certified Information Privacy Professional and a former auditor of financial institutions with Price Waterhouse.

Anderson earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Notre Dame Law School, where he was a member of the Notre Dame Law Review, and a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Notre Dame.

