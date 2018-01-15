Quantcast

Lori Edwards, Rick Moore, Francine Poel Stone, Mary Kim Ward, Cynthia Pamon, Neusa Facenda, Gloria Goins, Robert Matthews, Jae Chon and Carl Jean-Baptiste | Bon Secours Baltimore Health System

By: Daily Record Staff January 15, 2018

Bon Secours Baltimore Health System welcomed 10 new members to the hospital, foundation and community works boards of directors.

The five new hospital board members are Lori Edwards, Rick Moore, Francine Poel Stone, Mary Kim Ward and Cynthia Pamon. Sr. Anne Lutz, CBS, is the board president and Matt Hemelt serves as the board chair.

The new foundation board members are Neusa Facenda, Gloria Goins and Robert Matthews. Sr. Mary Shimo, CBS, serves as the sponsor while David McGinnis is the board chair.

The new community works board members are Jae Chon and Carl Jean-Baptiste. Sr. Pat Dowling is the board president and Lenwood Ivey, Ph. D. is the board chair.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo