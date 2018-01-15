Quantcast

Md. lawmakers debate cannabis bill that includes moratorium on licenses

Measure is designed to add licenses for minority-owned businesses now shut out of fledgling industry

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 15, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — The lead sponsor of a bill that seeks to address racial disparities in the state's medical cannabis industry says she wants her bill on the governor's desk by the end of the month. The lightning legislative pace of the bill called for by Del. Cheryl Glenn, D-Baltimore and lead sponsor of House Bill 2, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo