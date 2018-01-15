Quantcast

Mile Marker software streamlines surgical residency evaluations

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter January 15, 2018

Where medical residents once used index cards to track how well they handled their cases, a Baltimore startup wants its software to help change medical education through a data-driven approach. Mile Marker produces software allowing surgical residents and their attending physicians to rate their performance post-procedure providing more instant feedback and significantly reducing the amount of time ...

