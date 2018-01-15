Quantcast

Montgomery Co. jury awards $645K in med-mal verdict

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 15, 2018

A Montgomery County jury awarded approximately $645,000 on Friday to the family of Montgomery Village man who died from heart complications following elective back surgery. Robert Suryadeth was 64 when he went to his doctor to be cleared for surgery in October 2013, according to plaintiffs’ attorney Jonathan E. Goldberg. Suryadeth’s regular doctor was out of ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo