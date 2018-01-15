Todd Sullivan | Carsins at Eva Mar

Todd Sullivan has joined Harford County-based continuing care retirement community Carsins at Eva Mar as sales director.

In this role, Sullivan is responsible for educating local professionals, prospective residents and the community as a whole on the benefits moving to a continuing care retirement community. He is also responsible for generating sales through home visits, marketing campaigns, public relations events and community outreach.

Sullivan joins the Carsins Run team after serving as the director of institutional advancement at the John Carroll School in Bel Air. He brings an extensive experience in senior living having spent eight years as a member of the executive team at Oak Crest Village in Parkville as the community’s director of philanthropy and communications. There, he provided leadership for the charitable fundraising for the community’s Benevolent Care, Student Scholars’ and Staff Appreciation Funds and provided strategic direction for all on-campus resident and staff communication.

Prior to his time at Oak Crest, Sullivan held marketing and development roles with the United Way and the American Cancer Society. He earned his master’s degree in management of aging services from University of Maryland, Baltimore County and earned an undergraduate degree from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He resides in Churchville.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.