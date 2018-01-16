Quantcast

After bad 2017, Pandora finally feels some investor love

By: Bloomberg Christian Wienberg January 16, 2018

After a year of share-price losses, hedge-fund attacks and analyst criticism, Pandora A/S appears to have made its peace with the market. Chief Executive Officer Anders Colding Friis promised to right past wrongs, pledged hefty investor returns and even managed to draw praise from analysts who had once been caustic in their assessment of his performance. Lars ...

