Quantcast

Democrats propose $1B in Md. tax relief, plus estate tax change

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 16, 2018

House and Senate Democrats vowed to save Maryland residents from the detrimental effects of a federal tax restructuring.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo