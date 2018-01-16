FEATURED MOVER | Donna Richardson, Shepard Pratt Health System

Donna Richardson, MBA has been named vice president and chief development officer with Sheppard Pratt Health System, a Baltimore-based nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, special education and social services.

She will direct development for Sheppard Pratt, providing strategic leadership to support the organization’s mission. Richardson will also leverage philanthropy to enhance Sheppard Pratt’s capacity to innovate care.

Richardson brings to the position more than 20 years of experience leading development for high-profile health care organizations. Most recently, she was senior vice president of major and principal gifts for the Stanford-affiliated Lucille Packard Foundation for Children’s Health in Palo Alto, California. In this position, she secured the largest individual donation in the foundation’s history. Prior to joining the Packard Foundation, Richardson served as associate vice president of development for Harvard-affiliated Children’s Hospital Boston. She has also been senior major gifts officer at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

ABOUT DONNA RICHARDSON

Resides in:

I live in the Harbor East neighborhood of Baltimore.

Education:

I received my Bachelor of Arts from Boston College and my MBA from Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.

What is on the top of your to-do list as VP and chief development officer?

The No. 1 thing on my to-do list is to become as familiar as possible with Sheppard Pratt Health System by fully understanding the mission and learning as much as I can about the compassionate care that our employees provide to the people we serve. I have been overwhelmed by the professionalism, kindness, and caring that exists here. I look forward to better understanding how philanthropy can enhance the wonderful work already being done here.

If you had not chosen working with nonprofits as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

At this point in my career, I can’t imagine working outside of a nonprofit organization. I have been a healthcare fundraiser for many years, and it has given me great joy on so many levels. If I could choose a different career, it would be nursing. I have seen firsthand the powerful impact that nurses have on patients through direct care. I am seeing that same kind of commitment and dedication from the nursing staff at Sheppard Pratt—and it is truly inspiring.

Favorite vacation:

My favorite vacation was a WWII historical trip through the north of France. For two weeks, I studied the events of WWII, visited Normandy and also spent some time in Paris.

When I want to relax, I … :

Listen to French music and study the French language. I am a true Francophile — I love everything French!

Favorite book:

I enjoy reading historical biographies. My favorite book is “No Ordinary Time” by my favorite author, Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Favorite quotation:

“Paris is always a good idea.” – Audrey Hepburn

