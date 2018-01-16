Quantcast

Lion Brothers building in Baltimore fully leased

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 16, 2018

The historic Lion Brothers building in west Baltimore is completely leased following renovations by developer Cross Street Partners. Spring Garden Lending, Culinary Architecture and Neopol Savory Smokery have all leased space in the building. Spring Garden Lending, which provides short-term real estate loans, already has a small space in the building but will be occupying more ...

