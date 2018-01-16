Quantcast

Md. lawmakers unveil prescription drug-price legislation

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter January 16, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Looking to curtail high prescription drug prices, Maryland lawmakers announced legislation Tuesday that would require transparency for price increases, create a state commission to review drug prices and eliminate the so-called "gag rule" for pharmacy benefit managers. The announced legislation comes a year after the General Assembly became the first state in the nation ...

