BRIAN GRACE, et al. v. BOARD OF LIQUOR LICENSE COMMISSIONERS FOR BALTIMORE CITY

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Administrative law -- Liquor board -- Denial of adult entertainment license renewal Appellants Brian Grace, Haley Taggart and Fireball Entertainment, Inc., t/a “Big Easy” ("The Big Easy"), appeal the Circuit Court of Baltimore City’s decision to affirm the Board of Liquor License Commissioners for Baltimore City’s ("the Liquor Board") decision denying their request to renew their ...