Quantcast

Cellphone jamming system tested at Cumberland prison

By: Associated Press January 17, 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal prisons officials on Wednesday tested a jamming technology inside the walls of a federal prison, a rare move that authorities said they hope will help combat the danger posed by inmates with cellphones. The test was conducted over several hours Wednesday morning at a federal prison in Cumberland, Maryland, Assistant Attorney General ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo