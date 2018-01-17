Quantcast

City apartment market strongest within Baltimore metro area

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 17, 2018

Baltimore City remains the strongest market for Class A apartments in the metro area as overall absorption and rents fell last year. Annual absorption in the metro area, according to Delta Associates, dipped below 2,000 units in 2017 for the first time for any four quarter period since the second quarter of 2016. The metro area ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo