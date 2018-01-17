Quantcast

Rockville woman seeks $20M in harassment lawsuit against Fannie Mae

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 17, 2018

A Rockville woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against Fannie Mae in Washington D.C. court Wednesday, alleging a senior manager there who offered her a job then harassed her and pressured her into sex. Soleil Bonnin was an adult dancer in Washington when she says she met Joseph King, a senior manager at the Federal National ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo