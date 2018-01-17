Harford County retains Triple-A bond rating

Share this: Email

Harford County has retained its Triple-A bond rating from all three of the nation’s major independent bond-rating agencies. Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch have each reaffirmed their highest possible rating for Harford County, citing the county’s strong economy and well-managed county government. Triple-A bond ratings reduce the cost of borrowing to fund capital projects including road ...