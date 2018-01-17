Quantcast

JULIUN E. JONES-JOYNER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree murder Appellant, Juliun E. Jones-Joyner, was tried and convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City (Panos, J.) of murder in the first degree. Appellant was sentenced to a term of life imprisonment for first-degree murder and filed the instant appeal, wherein he posits ...

