Md. bills heard on airplane seats, venison donations and more 

By: Capital News Service Hannah Brockway January 17, 2018

ANNAPOLIS -- Bills on the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s access to birth certificates; airplane passenger safety; e-cigarette sales; classroom cellphone use; tuition for those in foster care; and venison donations were heard Wednesday by legislators in Annapolis. A Senate panel is weighing an administration bill that would authorize the Motor Vehicle Administration to electronically access copies of birth ...

