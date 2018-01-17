Quantcast

Md. public universities to see 2% tuition hike under Hogan budget

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter January 17, 2018

Tuition at Maryland’s public colleges and universities would increase 2 percent next year under Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposed budget, maintaining the state’s track record of keeping tuition low. While other states have placed more financial burden on their higher education institutes and students, Maryland has traditionally kept tuition increases low, including a four-year tuition freeze during ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo