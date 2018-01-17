Md. tech council to present 2018 Visionary Awards

Share this: Email

A group of 15 Marylanders will receive the 2018 Visionary Award from the Northeastern Maryland Tech Council during a ceremony Feb. 22 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Road, in Edgewood. The winners will be recognized for their contributions in building a science, technology, engineering and math-educated workforce, and advancing technology and innovation to grow ...