PEGGY STRONG v. DEPARTMENT OF GENERAL SERVICES

Administrative law -- Employment termination -- Substantial evidence Appellant, Peggy Strong, seeks review of an adjudicatory administrative decision terminating her employment with the Department of General Services (DGS). Appellant's Notice of Termination cited as its bases Maryland Code (1993, 2015 Repl. Vol.), § 11- 105(1)(iii) of the State Personnel and Pensions Article (SPP), and Code of ...