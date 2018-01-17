Quantcast

Public defender: Juvenile gun possession should not be adult charge

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 17, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland public defender’s office Wednesday urged the General Assembly to pass legislation barring children from being charged as adults for gun offenses unless they actually used the weapon in a violent crime, saying the juvenile justice system must recognize the vulnerability of youth. Under current law, juveniles may be charged as adults for ...

