Quantcast

RONALD CORNISH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 17, 2018

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree murder After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Ronald Cornish, appellant, was found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence; wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun in a vehicle; wearing, carrying, or transporting a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo