Steinmetz calls on Democrats to oust Oaks, name him to fill Senate seat

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 17, 2018

Jay Steinmetz, a Baltimore businessman who sought an appointment to the Maryland Senate, is calling on Baltimore city Democrats to oust Sen. Nathaniel Oaks and appoint him to serve the remainder of the term. The unusual request comes as Oaks is facing federal bribery and corruption charges and a legislative ethics investigation. Steinmetz, in an interview, ...

