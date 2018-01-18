Brian Cyr and Todd Laughman | ZeroFOX

Baltimore-based ZeroFOX has hired Brian Cyr as its first general counsel and Todd Laughman to head up its U.S. sales team

Cyr brings more than 18 years of broad legal and general counsel expertise, with previous roles in corporate law and as General Counsel at high-growth technology companies. In his new role, he will manage ZeroFOX’s global compliance program, patents and intellectual property, acquisitions and commercial contracting.

Laughman will be responsible for driving enterprise sales across the U.S. He brings more than 20 years of experience from a variety of successful technology sales organizations including BitSight, Venminder and Q1 Labs.

