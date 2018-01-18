Chris Ducey | Long & Foster | Christie’s Int’l.

Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate has announced that industry veteran Chris Ducey has been named as the managing broker of its company’s offices in Bethesda, LFC at Bethesda and Takoma Park locations. The Bethesda office consistently ranks among the top five locations in all of Long & Foster | Christie’s.

In his new role, Ducey will oversee operations and business strategy for all three offices. He will provide core broker support for Long & Foster’s agents at the three offices, helping them build their businesses and close transactions. Ducey will also provide the team with education and training programs, helping them take advantage of the many company-provided solutions to ensure their ongoing real estate success.

Ducey has been in the real estate industry for nearly 20 years, in both sales and management.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.