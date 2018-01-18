Quantcast

David A. Plymyer: Will Towson Row funding come back to haunt Baltimore Co.?

By: Commentary: David A. Plymyer January 18, 2018

In December, the Baltimore County Council tried to kickstart the stalled Towson Row development project. The council, by a 4-3 vote, approved a package of financial assistance to the private developers of the project by ratifying a “County Funding Agreement.” The package included a $16.5 million grant (styled a “hotel tax advance”) and a $26.5 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo