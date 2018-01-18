Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Hogan has skin lesions removed

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 18, 2018

A morning procedure in a doctor's office had Gov. Larry Hogan looking a little different during an afternoon news conference. Hogan sported three small, flesh-colored bandages on his forehead during a redistricting reform news conference Thursday. The bandages were the result of a minor procedure Thursday morning to remove what was described as three small skin lesions at a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo