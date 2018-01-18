Quantcast

Hogan will urge Supreme Court to strike down congressional district

Brief places governor at odds with Attorney General Frosh

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 18, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday said he will urge the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down as unconstitutional a congressional district the Democrat-led General Assembly redrew to replace a Republican U.S. representative with a Democratic one. The decision by Hogan, a Republican, to join a brief in opposition to the 6th Congressional District ...

