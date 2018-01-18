Quantcast

Judge Dana Levitz remembered as a ‘star’ of the profession

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 18, 2018

Judge Dana M. Levitz, the youngest judge to be appointed to the Baltimore County Circuit Court in recent memory who was known for his legal acumen, mentorship and love of theater, died of a heart attack Wednesday. He was 69. Levitz knew he wanted to be a judge at age 13, when he would take buses ...

