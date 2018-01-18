Quantcast

Lawyer: Woman was having psychotic episode when left in cold

By: Associated Press January 18, 2018

BALTIMORE — An attorney for a woman who was left outside a Baltimore hospital wearing a patient gown and socks on a frigid night says she was having a psychotic episode when the institution turned its back on her. The Baltimore Sun reports that J. Wyndal Gordon says the woman named Rebecca is now at an undisclosed inpatient facility ...

