Quantcast

Hogan set to post big lead in governor’s race fundraising

By: Associated Press Brian Witte January 18, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan, who became the first person to win the Maryland governorship using public campaign finance funds, has a lot more money to work with for his re-election campaign. Hogan on Wednesday was expected to file that he has more than $9 million in campaign funds. Campaigns had a midnight Wednesday deadline to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo