Maryland man enters Alford plea in girlfriend’s slaying

By: Associated Press January 18, 2018

An Iraq war veteran from Maryland maintains his innocence but has entered a plea acknowledging prosecutors have enough to convict him in the 2017 slaying of his girlfriend.

