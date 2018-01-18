Quantcast

Prosecutors want to call 19 other accusers at Cosby retrial

By: Danny Jacobs Kristen De Groot January 18, 2018

PHILADELPHIA — Prosecutors preparing for Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges told a judge Thursday that they want to call 19 other accusers to try to show a pattern of "prior bad acts" over five decades. The comedian's first trial ended with a hung jury in June. In that proceeding, prosecutors asked to call 13 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo