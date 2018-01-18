Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop tops Fannie Mae multifamily originations list

By: Daily Record Staff January 18, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. finished 2017 as the largest Fannie Mae DUS lender by volume of multifamily loans originated. Walker & Dunlop moved up in the 2017 rankings from second place last year.  Fannie Mae provided $66.1 billionof capital to the multifamily housing market in 2017, up 20 percent from 2016. Walker ...

