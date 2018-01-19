Quantcast

Maryland governor to propose $5B Amazon incentive package

By: Associated Press Brian Witte January 19, 2018

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will propose an incentive package of more than $5 billion to try to attract Amazon's second headquarters to Montgomery County.

